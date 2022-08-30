Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenues continued to drop in the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to receipts in the previous quarters of 2020-21, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors.

Total cannabis tax revenues reported for the quarter were $2.4 million, which was $10.3 million less than anticipated.

The total was down from the $3.8 million received in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and the $5.5 million in tax receipts for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

0
0
0
0
0