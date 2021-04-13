Santa Barbara County’s finances in good shape despite pandemic

Santa Barbara County appears to be in good financial health despite having lived through a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and modest growth is expected in revenues next fiscal year, according to reports delivered Monday in the Board of Supervisors’ first of three days of budget workshops.
In fact, the $1.34 billion preliminary 2021-22 budget is $150 million more than the current fiscal year’s adopted budget, and some modest expansion will be possible in some departments while no reduction in services is anticipated in any of the departments, according to the County Executive Office report.
Property tax revenue is expected to continue rising at an estimated 5.1% in 2021-22, with sales tax revenue also expected to increase by 19.1%.
Transient occupancy tax, charged on all hotel, motel and other short-term room rentals, is expected to rebound after the COVID-19-induced slump to increase by 4.6%.
Cannabis tax revenues are continuing to climb and expected to bring in $16.7 million next fiscal year, more than enough to fund the licensing and permitting processes as well as enforcement and compliance operations.
Until now, any cannabis tax revenue above and beyond those expenses has been considered one-time revenue and applied to such things as keeping the library system from drowning in red ink.
Recently, some supervisors have suggested a certain portion of it be considered an ongoing revenue source like property and sales taxes, and the staff responded with a proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that would consider 75% of the income a stable, ongoing source.
Staff also recommended a reserve fund equal to 25% of the annual revenue for revenue stabilization.
But 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was opposed to that idea, noting the county spent $20 million this year and will likely spend $20 million of cannabis tax revenue on one-time expenses.
“This could make substantial, visible, tangible changes, for me, instead of disappearing into the ether of the General Fund,” Lavagnino said, noting the public needs to see how the money is being spent.
He pointed out the county has more than $500 million in one-time needs, mentioning lighting at Rice Ranch Park in Orcutt and the wished-for bicycle/pedestrian trail from Santa Maria to Guadalupe.
Lavagnino also warned that cannabis taxes might not always be a stable income at the level it is currently.
“What happens if there are changes at the federal level that we don’t know about?” he asked.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he supported considering a portion of cannabis taxes an ongoing revenue, but he wasn’t sure what that percentage should be.
He said funding some of the ongoing expenses could save the county money.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who initially suggested considering cannabis revenues an ongoing source, said she agreed with both Lavagnino and Williams.
As far as having the money used for things that are visible, “I’m not sure that necessarily means a choice between ongoing or one-time,” Hartmann said.
She noted that when it comes to libraries and helping the homeless, the lack of stable funding makes planning difficult.
