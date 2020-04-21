Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic population hardest hit by COVID-19

She noted that as testing expands and more data is collected, the distribution of cases by race and ethnicity may change, but currently the data show Latinos and Hispanics have a disproportionately higher number of cases compared to their percentage of the county population.

Health officials are unsure why that is the case but are working to understand the reasons.

Hispanics make up 48% of the county's population but account for 61% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the sample, while whites make up 43% of the population but have only 31% of the cases and Asians account for 1% of the cases but represent 5% of the population.

Blacks and multiracial individuals each account for 2% of the cases and 2% of the population, while Native Americans and Pacific Islanders each have 1% of the cases but are so few overall that each is listed at 0% of the county’s total population. The remaining percentage did not provide an answer to the question.

“These numbers are very, very small,” Do-Reynoso said of the latter categories.