Santa Barbara County’s midyear financial picture rosier than expected

Clementi also noted the CARES Act may reimburse the county for the Sheriff’s Office costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes an increase in overtime expenses.

General revenues that exceeded those expected when the budget was crafted last year include secured property taxes by more than $3.5 million, cannabis taxes by nearly $3.4 million, property transfer taxes by almost $2.5 million and sales taxes by more than $1.7 million.

“I’m going to pass this opportunity to speak on cannabis tax revenue and let that speak for itself,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who has previously responded to critics of commercial cannabis by pointing out how the taxes it generates have helped maintain county services.

But others didn’t let the opportunity pass.

“Cannabis has saved public services,” said 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, who said the county’s financial experience this year is “wildly different” from that of other jurisdictions.

He agreed with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s suggestion that at least part of cannabis tax revenues be considered a permanent source, rather than “one-time funds” spent on various services as needed.

Williams specifically pointed out the unfunded needs of the county’s libraries, which were largely covered by cannabis revenues, are an ongoing expense.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said the board will hear a report on cannabis at its meeting next week and will have several options to consider regarding the tax revenue it generates.