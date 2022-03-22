Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will scale down its COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Program at the end of March but will continue working in a limited capacity with community partners through at least June, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday.
However, she said, COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, remain widely available through local health-care providers and pharmacies.
Through the Mobile Vaccine Program, nearly 30,000 county residents received a first, second or booster dose in their own communities over the past year.
“The success of the Mobile Vaccine Program is a testament to the power of collaboration with community partners,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Public Health Department director. “Ensuring vaccine access is not a barrier for our residents has been at the heart of this program.
She said the mobile vaccination team had conducted 360 vaccine clinics in nearly every region of the county.
Although case rates continue to trend downward, Do-Reynoso said it is critical to be prepared for what may come next, and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations is the best way to protect individuals and families.
For information about vaccine locations, visit www.vaccines.gov/ or call toll-free 800-232-0233. COVID-19 test locations and updates are available at https://publichealthsbc.org or by calling 211.