Fiber optic lines will connect the Santa Maria area to Kern County as part of California’s Golden State Network Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative first phase, but Santa Maria Valley is not included and Highway 154 was cut from even the unfunded second phase due to expense, according to a report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
While providing a broadband connection along Highway 166 will provide greater resiliency for the North County in the event of disaster, cutting the Highway 154 connection leaves the South Coast particularly vulnerable.
“The good news is that we advocated for fiber optics along Highway 166, and that has been a real positive thing for our county, because what it does is … it gives us an east-west path through the county that goes basically from, you know, the western end of our county all the way in to Kern County,” Chris Chirgwin, chief information officer for the Information Technology Department, told supervisors last week.
“And so it connects through the communities of Cuyama [and] New Cuyama, which were underserved and unserved,” Chirgwin said. “So that was a big win for that area.
“And it also does create some additional resiliency … now we have a north-south route in North County and an east-west route in North County, so that’s a positive thing.”
But 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson wanted to make the board aware that cutting Highway 154 from the network left a lack of redundancy for the South Coast, which Chirgwin confirmed.
“So currently, all of South County has only one [broadband] route that runs along [Highway] 101, and so if there was some type of disaster and that fiber got cut in two or more places, it would potentially remove all internet capability to South County communities,” Chirgwin said. “So it is a real concern.
“We certainly would like to see fiber go up the 154,” he added. “That would be a big win for our county, and we’re advocating for that.”
Chirgwin said the county let the state Department of Technology know “that is critical for our county, from a resiliency standpoint.”
“And on top of that, it would reach communities that are currently unserved or underserved, like Painted Cave, Paradise Road, those areas,” he said. “So there’s multiple benefits from having fiber up the 154.”
Nelson urged the county’s internal working group to press the state to include all of Highway 154 in the first phase of the Golden State Network, not even the unfunded second phase.
“There’s a redundancy issue there,” Nelson said. “You know, we’re not hitting the [Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians] — it’s crazy, to me, that we’re missing them here and how they were left out of this.”
Nelson said his staff’s research turned up that Santa Maria Valley is the largest metropolitan area in the state not included in the Golden State Network’s first phase.
The governor initially allocated $3.78 billion to build 10,000 miles of fiber optic broadband lines in the first phase, but that was reduced to about 8,300 miles due to costs that were higher than anticipated, Chirgwin said.
However, the county and its partners are working toward bringing broadband service to four unserved and underserved areas — Guadalupe, Casmalia, Los Alamos and Cuyama/New Cuyama.
Using a $1 million California Public Utilities Commission Local Agency Technical Assistance Grant, high-level network design has been completed for all four areas, and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is working on a joint powers agreement.
The county has also been allocated a nearly $15.9 million Last Mile Federal Funding Account grant to provide broadband infrastructure for the 6,627 residents of those four areas.
Jasmine McGinty, principal analyst for the County Executive Office, said Rural County Representatives of California and Golden State Connect Authority are applying for the grant funding to provide last-mile infrastructure to the four communities and middle-mile expenses to extend service to Los Alamos.