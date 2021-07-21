The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is inviting residents to register to volunteer at local precincts and polling sites on Sept. 14 for the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election.
“Poll workers are on the front line of democracy; without them voting does not happen," said Joseph Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters.
Poll workers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for their training and their work on Election Day, according to Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Gina dePinto.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered California voter or eligible to vote, able to follow written or verbal instructions, and available to attend a mandatory training as well as serve on the Sept. 14 Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all closing procedures have been completed, dePinto said.
Each precinct throughout the county will require a traffic clerk, ballot reception clerk and at least one precinct board made up of one inspector and two clerks and overseen by a polling place supervisor.
To apply for the county poll worker program or find more information about the process, visit countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.