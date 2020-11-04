You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County sees huge voter turnout; about 60K ballots left to count won't change results
Santa Barbara County sees huge voter turnout; about 60K ballots left to count won't change results

Voting booths at Radisson Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County citizens went to the polls and cast mail-in ballots in a record number Tuesday in what election officials said represented a 91% turnout.

A record voter turnout in Santa Barbara County didn’t lead to any glitches in the vote tabulation equipment and software nor in reporting results online, and the 59,000 vote-by-mail ballots left to be counted aren’t expected to change the results of any local races, the county registrar of voters said.

San Luis Obispo County didn’t have a tally on the number of votes left to be counted, but that county’s registrar of voters reported the election went off without a hitch there, as well.

“The real story here is that people voted,” said Joe Holland, registrar of voters for Santa Barbara County. “That’s true across the nation, and that’s certainly true for Santa Barbara County and across California. In that respect, it was an historic election.”

Holland said the county had already counted about 139,000 vote-by-mail ballots by Election Day, and 17,500 people voted in-person at the polls.

Adding those to the approximately 59,000 ballots that were delivered to polling places and drop boxes Tuesday equals 215,500 ballots cast, which he said means the county had a turnout of more than 91%.

“I’ve always said, if you put a ballot in someone’s hands through the mail, they’re more likely to vote than if they have to go to the polls and ask for a ballot,” Holland said. “And this [election] just validated that.”

Holland said he expects the 59,000 vote-by-mail ballots to be counted by Friday and an update on the results posted by Monday.

“There are no real close races that I can see,” he said. “We don’t have any candidates sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for an update like we’ve had in the past. So I can’t foresee any changes in the results.”

Holland said the new voting equipment and software, first used in the March primary, performed “fabulously.”

“That’s why all those vote-by-mail ballots will be done this week,” he said. "We had 1,000 people register [Tuesday] and cast a ballot, and the system handled it flawlessly.

“We had one person who tried to vote twice [in the South County],” Holland added. “He dropped off his mail-in ballot at the poll, then went inside and got a live ballot. He was thinking he could vote twice.

“What he didn’t know was that once he signed up for a live ballot, his mail-in ballot would have been canceled,” he continued. “We’re now all electronic, so you can’t [vote twice]. The system won’t allow it.

Jenelle Osborne leads race for Lompoc mayoral seat

Jenelle Osborne leads race for Lompoc mayoral seat

Jenelle Osborne took an early lead Tuesday night in the race for Lompoc's mayor, with unofficial results showing 5,387 votes for 56.91% of ballots cast. Challenger Victor Vega had received 4,006 votes for 42.32%, with four out of 11 precincts reporting. 

“But he got cold feet and turned his live ballot back in.”

San Luis Obispo County Registrar of Voters Tommy Gong said Wednesday almost all of that county’s vote-by-mail ballots had been scanned, but quite a few other ballots were left to be counted.

He said he hoped to have a rough estimate of that number plus an update on results by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We won’t count ballots again until Friday,” Gong said. “We’re checking ballots and verifying signatures to get them ready to count. … Another count will follow on Monday and Tuesday.”

Like Holland, he said the election “went exceedingly well,” noting the county has been using its counting equipment since 2018, although it was expanded to meet new requirements, and the check-in process is now all electronic.

“It was really kind of a crowning achievement,” he said of getting everything ready in about six months. “It even surprised the systems guys. They really performed for our department.”

Election 2020: Results stories, photos and profiles from local races

We will be updating our results page throughout Election Night and until the votes are made official. Go through this collection of our stories covering the local city council, mayoral and school board races.

Uhrig leads Waite in Solvang mayor's race, Infanti, Orona on track for council seats
+14
