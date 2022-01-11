Cases of COVID-19 are exploding in Santa Barbara County, which set new records in three statistical areas, and Public Health Department officials suspect the omicron variant is the driving force behind the surge.
The number of new cases attributed to the fast-spreading variant is far above the levels experienced in the initial surge, the alpha surge and the delta surge, but officials are hoping it will peak in early February, then start a roller-coaster slide downward again.
“I would like to note over the last three days there were 3,122 cases reported to the Public Health Department,” Van Do-Reynoso, department director, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “Saturday, we had 1,325 [cases], which is a new record for reported daily cases. Sunday we had 1,167, and yesterday the 630 [new cases].
“So these are all new records for Santa Barbara County — positivity rate, case rate and active cases reported,” she said.
As of Monday, the county had a case rate of 187.78 per 100,000 residents.
By comparison, the alpha variant surge last January peaked at 99.4 new cases per 100,000, and the delta surge in late August peaked at 31.2 new cases per 100,000, according to a graph showing new case rates over the course of the pandemic.
Do-Reynoso said in the last two weeks, the rate of new cases has increased 405%. As of Monday, the county had 6,513 active cases and a testing positivity rate of 26.6%, with 87 people hospitalized.
Unvaccinated residents are still leading in the surge of daily cases at 158.5 per 100,000 as of Dec. 28, when among vaccinated individuals the rate was 58.9 per 100,000.
Do-Reynoso said the figures show an unvaccinated person is 2.7 times more likely to contract the disease than a vaccinated individual.
She said the number of hospital beds being occupied is at the cusp of the danger zone, although the number of ICU patients is still within the safe zone.
One new death was reported, which Do-Reynoso said was a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 who had no underlying health conditions and was not in a congregate living facility. That brought the total number of deaths to 572.
Do-Reynoso also shared new data at the request of the California Department of Public Health — its predictions about the daily case rate, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths in the county into early February.
Those “at best rough predictions” that she called “worst-case scenarios” still drew sharp criticism from 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
“I find these forecasts reckless and irresponsible,” he said, adding they would be picked up and sensationalized by the news media and end up scaring people and causing panic.
The forecasts, based on a number of predictions, show daily hospitalizations currently at 94 rising to 1,043 through Feb. 10, and the current 10 patients a day in ICUs climbing to 241 during the same period.
Deaths, currently at 578, are forecast to climb to 781 over the same 30 days.
Do-Reynoso pointed out the forecasts could change radically because new data about the omicron variant is coming in constantly.
“But these forecasts can assist us in our planning efforts,” she added.