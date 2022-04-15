Poll workers are still needed for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election, especially in Santa Maria and Lompoc, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office.
Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said poll workers not only support democracy and their communities, but they also receive a stipend of $180 to $310, depending on their position, for working on Election Day and attending poll worker training.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered or preregistered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and would be eligible to register to vote except for the lack of U.S. citizenship.
A poll worker also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be available to serve Election Day from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the poll closing procedures have been completed.
To serve as a poll worker, an individual must attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.
Holland said high school students are also encouraged to apply.
Student poll workers must be at least 16 years old by Election Day, have a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and be a student of good standing attending a public or private secondary school.
Students also must have signed approval from the school and a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about being a poll worker and the training process, visit https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.