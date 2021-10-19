More than $28.6 million in federal recovery funds were allocated to projects Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, with more than 48% of the money earmarked for projects to provide housing for the homeless.
Supervisors unanimously approved the staff’s recommended projects for spending $5.9 million remaining from the first round of funds provided by the American Recovery Plan Act, a federal program to help local jurisdictions recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote also allocated more than $22.9 million — just over half — of the money expected in the second round of ARPA funding.
A total of $13.8 million of the $28.6 million was allocated for projects and services for housing the homeless, with a potential for spending $26.6 million on the programs over a three-year period.
“We are going to prove, one way or another, whether we can end homelessness,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said, referring to the amount of money for that in the proposed spending plan.
But he was concerned about the amount to be spent on outreach to homeless individuals compared to the amount going to capital projects that will actually provide housing.
“We can go out and talk to people all day, but if we don’t have a place to put them, we’re just spinning our wheels,” Lavagnino said, later pointing out there are many good places to spend the money. “We’ve just got to make real sure as we move forward that we’re [spending] it in an efficient manner.”
Staff confirmed the initial funding will allow the county to provide 100 beds for the homeless, but another 350 beds are needed to meet the entire demand, as the number of unsheltered people rose 43% as a result of the pandemic.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get those 350 beds,” said Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who wanted more money spent on shelter options.
As part of the vote, supervisors added two outside requests to the staff’s recommended list — $2 million for child care relief and recovery and $2 million to help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with the increased costs of feeding the hungry.
First District Supervisor Das Williams had some reservations about the request for funding to assist child care, although he said that service is a necessity.
“But I find the proposal enormously ephemeral,” Williams said, adding he didn’t think he could support it because it lacked specifics on what the money would be used for.
He noted public speakers said parents needed more access to child care, but the proposal said it was to “retain existing slots,” and he wanted no more than 40% spent on maintaining existing services and no less than 60% spent on expansion.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who couldn’t support Williams’ 40/60 suggestion, said family-based child care services had expanded until the pandemic hit.
“Family-based centers lost a badly needed income stream,” she said, pointing out social distancing requirements pushed them outside, which required them to spend money on more furniture and equipment.
“And now they’re hanging on just by a thread — many of them,” she said, recommending the board budget the funding, set the money aside and then get a more specific proposal. “If we lose these, it’s really hard to bring them back. … The preschool funding is absolutely critical.”