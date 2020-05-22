Santa Barbara County supervisors adjourn May 19 meeting in memory of LAFCO exec

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gregg Hart adjourned the May 19 board meeting in memory of Paul Hood, a lifelong public servant who died last week.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said Hood had a 40-year career with the Local Agency Formation Commission, retiring as executive director of San Luis Obispo LAFCO.

But five years later, Santa Barbara County officials coaxed him out of retirement to lead LAFCO here, which he did for seven years, Lavagnino said, noting he was considered a statewide expert and was recognized by California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions with the 2002 Outstanding LAFCO Award.

“More importantly than, you know, his knowledge of LAFCO was his style,” Lavagnino said. “Many in the public eye have sometimes abrasive personalities and large egos. Paul was the polar opposite, just a very gentle, kind and very humble person.”

Jacquelyne Alexander, clerk of the Board of Supervisors, became clerk for Santa Barbara County LAFCO at the same time Hood came aboard and said he will be remembered and respected for his vast wealth of knowledge and immense pride in his work.