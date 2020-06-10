Santa Barbara County supervisors allocate $500K to respond to Floyd death

Lavagnino didn’t see why Animal Services should get the leftovers when 12 county departments had requests for additional funds.

Their submitted expansion requests for one-time expenses totaled more than $4.4 million, although some would result in ongoing annual costs ultimately totaling more than $12.3 million.

Williams had earlier suggested spending $188,00 on the Public Defender’s Office request to create a “paperless office” by hiring four interns to complete scanning the office’s records into digital files, but he failed to gain support from other supervisors.

Hart called the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis as “one giant issue” facing county government because of increasing public demands for addressing racism and reforming law enforcement.

“The killing of George Floyd has galvanized this country, and people in our community are demanding government respond to significant, systemic racist issues that exist in our communities across the country,” Hart said.

“And we are just beginning the dialogue about how best to do that and how the county government respond[s],” he said. “And there’s no question that there will be new demands placed on us.”