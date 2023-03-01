DignityMoves intends to provide 94 cabins to temporarily house homeless individuals on a vacant parcel owned by Santa Barbara County inside Santa Maria city limits after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two agreements with the organization Tuesday.

One agreement provides for DignityMoves to lease the land, while the other authorizes the nonprofit organization to develop 94 cabins on a parcel at 2131 Southside Parkway, adjacent to the County Government Center.

The 94 units will help address the existing need for 133 beds for homeless people in Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe.

0
0
0
0
0