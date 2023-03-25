Coming up with incentives that will encourage development of more rental housing and speeding up the planning process were about the only directions the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gave the Long Range Planning Division during a report on its three-year work plan this week.

The division is already facing a heavy workload, much of which consists of responding to new state laws in addition to the required services and regular business operations, leaving work the county wants to do and leftover projects low on the priority list.

“Well, this is an overwhelming amount of work,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said after hearing the report from Lisa Plowman, Planning and Development Department director.

