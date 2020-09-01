Santa Barbara County supervisors’ attitudes divided on new COVID-19 blueprint

Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, with two supervisors generally supporting them and two highly critical during the weekly pandemic status update.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said the new guidelines are a step forward and board members should be unified in implementing them.
“I think the advantage of this system is it’s going to have some transparency going forward,” Hart said. “Ideally, we will not continue to be where we are if [the public] continues to wear masks and wash their hands.”
Williams quoted “a wise woman” who told him “it’s all about attitude,” adding that “we should all be united by the framework to reduce [COVID-19] transmission.”
“The only way we’re going to get out of this is to reduce transmissions,” he said.
But 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino criticized the changes as unnecessary, said moving from a restrictive tier up to the next tier will take weeks and predicted a wave of business failures.
“The people setting the strategy don’t know how business works,” Adam said, adding there will be “an economic disaster at the end.”
Lavagnino said people who have been in business 50 or 60 years and are now being forced to make decisions without feeling their voices are being heard are understandably frustrated.
“I think we need to let people understand, the way I look at these numbers, the way we see things set up, they need to prepare themselves accordingly,” he said. “They aren’t going to be open next week or the week after or the week after or the week after.”
Two public speakers were also critical of the state’s changes and urged the board to push back.
“I can’t believe you’re not upset that the governor has moved the goalposts on us again,” said Terry Strickland. “This is not progress. … You can fight back.”
However, all board members admitted the county has little to no authority to reject the governor’s new orders, especially given that he holds a financial hammer.
“I understand we can’t go up with pitchforks and lighted candles to the state Capitol,” Lavagnino said. “If I had seen a county that had pulled that strategy off and made it work, then I could understand that.”
But he noted the governor has CARES Act funds “he holds over our heads.”
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, explained how the old metrics of the number of tests conducted, testing positivity rate, case rate, number of hospitalized patients and the percentages of intensive care unit beds and ventilators available will no longer determine a county’s status for reopening its economic sectors.
The new framework will rely solely on the number of new cases per day and percentage of positive tests, both figured on a seven-day average, to place counties in one of four color-coded tiers representing their risk of disease transmission, Do-Reynoso said.
The purple Tier 1 — where the county is initially classified — represents a risk of widespread disease transmission. The red Tier 2 represents a substantial risk, the orange Tier 3 represents a moderate risk and the yellow Tier 4 represents a minimal risk.
Before a county can move up to the next tier, it must be in its current tier for three weeks and must meet both criteria for the next tier for the last two of those weeks, Do-Reynoso said. But if a county fails to meet one of the criteria for two consecutive weeks, it must revert to the lower tier.
In Tier 1, barbershops and hair salons can open indoors with certain modifications, as can malls, libraries and retail businesses if they are limited to 25% of their capacity. Mall common areas and food courts must remain closed, although food court businesses can provide delivery and take-out meals.
Lavagnino and Adam said restaurants and other businesses can’t survive on 25% of their customer capacities.
When 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked why the state had made the changes, Do-Reynoso said they are based on a new understanding of disease transmission.
“The tiers will allow us to reopen in a very methodical and logical manner,” she said, adding officials will be able to measure the impact of each step.
