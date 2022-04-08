Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors workshops on preliminary departmental budgets and special issues are set for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in Santa Barbara.
Each day’s schedule includes opportunities for the public to comment after all the divisions from each department conclude their presentations and after each special issue discussion.
Sessions each day are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The public can attend the workshops in person, view and comment on the proposals at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building in Santa Maria and via Zoom, or watch without commenting through the Board of Supervisors webpage or on YouTube.
Below is a quick look at the current schedule for presentations. For more detailed daily agendas, visit www.countyofsb.org/ceo/asset.c/4756.
MONDAY
Health and Human Services
- Social Services
- Behavioral Wellness
- Public Health
- Child Support Services
- First 5 Santa Barbara County
General Government & Support Services
- Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator
- Clerk-Recorder-Assessor
- Auditor-Controller
- Human Resources
- General Services
TUESDAY
Public Safety
- Sheriff
- District Attorney
- Probation
- Public Defender
- Fire
Community Resources & Public Facilities
- Agriculture, Weights and Measures
- Planning and Development
- Community Services
- Public Works
Special issue
- Maintenance and Unfunded Capital Projects
THURSDAY
Policy and Executive
- County Counsel
- Board of Supervisors
- County Executive Office
- General County Programs and Fund Balances
Special issue
- Digital transformation update
Special issue
- American Rescue Plan Act funding Update
Board Workshop Summary