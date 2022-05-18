A neighbor’s second appeal of a permit to build a two-story single-family house with a detached garage and swimming pool in Ballard was denied Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors reached the unanimous decision with very little discussion, clearing the way for Thano and Kathy Adamson to build the home on Random Oaks Road, a private access road from Alamo Pintado Road that other surrounding residents have easements to use.
The Adamsons intend to build a 2,645-square-foot home on the site of a previously demolished barn, a 960-square-foot detached garage and a 16-by-40-foot pool and spa on the 10-acre parcel that also contains a 420-square-foot feed shed.
To meet County Fire Department requirements, Random Oaks Road would have to be widened from its current 17 to 18 feet to 20 feet from Alamo Pintado to the Adamson driveway, a distance of about 300 feet.
County staff and the Adamsons’ representatives said the widening will all take place on the couple’s property, mostly on the north side of the roadway.
The land use permit granted by the Planning and Development Department was appealed by Jan Vandebos, who owns Springtime Farm on the adjacent parcel to the south where she rehabilitates injured offtrack thoroughbred horses.
That appeal was denied by the Planning Commission, which resulted in Vandebos appealing that decision to the Board of Supervisors.
Vandebos said when she purchased her property 11 years ago, she was told the access road could not be altered in any way and believes that still to be true.
She said the use of Random Oaks Road by construction trucks would pose a danger to her, the horses and her employees as well as others who ride horses and bicycles and walk along it.
Access should be from a new driveway directly from Alamo Pintado Road, she said.
In addition, she said the barn was a historic structure that contained asbestos and its demolition created a health risk. She also said building a house on the site of a barn was not a replacement project and thus not exempt from California Environmental Quality Act requirements.
“I’m fighting to the end [against] developers coming in from Los Angeles who are coming in to change our town,” Vandebos said. “This is our town. This is for people who have horses and animals and agriculture and have a love of community.”
Her contentions were refuted by the Planning and Development staff as well as the Adamsons’ representative Brett Jones, who noted they inquired about access from Alamo Pintado and were told “no” by the Public Works Department.
Thano Adamson said he and his wife love the community and had been coming there since they started dating when they were 18.
“We’ve complied with all rules and regulations, and our neighbor to the south has abused the appeal process and has cost us a lot of time and money, along with costing the county a lot of time and money,” he said. “And we just want to build our house.”
Board Chair Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District encompasses the project site, pointed out the proposed house is modest, the land is zoned for it and the road widening will take place on the Adamsons’ property.
“I really can’t find any basis whatsoever for the appeal,” she said.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson agreed with Hartmann.
First District Supervisor Das Williams added, “This probably shouldn’t have come to the board.”
