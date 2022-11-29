Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart was honored with a resolution and praise from fellow board members and the public at his last Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday before moving on to his new role as a member of the state Assembly.

Although the election results have not been certified by the California Secretary of State’s Office, which must be done by Dec. 16, Hart, a Democrat, is shown leading Republican rival Mike Stoker with 58% to 42% of the vote in the race for the 37th Assembly District seat.

The district consists of all of Santa Barbara County and a slice of southern San Luis Obispo County.

