An agreement for construction of stormwater drains as a condition of approval for a subdivision in Los Alamos was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors over residents’ objections.

Los Alamos residents who spoke at the meeting urged supervisors to vote “no” on the agreement and order a subsequent environmental impact report over concerns the offsite stormwater system for the Village Square subdivision will make flooding problems worse, not better.

Supervisors said they sympathized with the residents’ concerns but there is no legal mechanism to call for a subsequent EIR on drainage and delay development of the subdivision, for which a tentative tract map was approved and an EIR certified in 2005.

