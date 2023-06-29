Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chose to retain the existing goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while approving a draft of the revised 2030 Climate Action Plan, a high-level overview of how the county will fight climate change.

The unanimous vote also directed staff to conduct a study of what it will cost the county to implement the plan, provide an inventory of stationary sources of greenhouse gases and refine what would be included in a study of what it would cost residents to implement the plan.

Studying the implementation cost to the county would take six to eight months and is expected to run between $45,000 and $60,000, while the study of the cost to residents would take two to three months and range from $25,000 to $30,000.

A diagram included in a report on the draft Climate Action Plan, delivered Tuesday to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, shows natural ways of sequestering carbon. One way the county plans to do that is by planting 3,000 trees by 2030.
A graph included in a report on Santa Barbara County's draft Climate Action Plan shows estimated total greenhouse gas emissions in million tons of carbon dioxide on the left, with the area in gray representing reductions resulting from state mandates. Sections in blue are what the county hopes to achieve in the various sectors, with the Senate Bill 32 mandate shown in the orange line and the county's goal in the purple line.
