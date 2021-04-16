Santa Barbara County supervisors spend cannabis tax funds on expansion requests

Rather, it appeared they just wanted certain unfunded needs covered, whether they were ongoing or one-time expenditures.

Although there were some variations in individual lists, they all seemed to support the District Attorney’s Office coordinator for the Electronic Suspected Child Abuse Reporting System at $124,600, the Planning and Development Department’s enterprise leader at $74,000 and two people for the Probation Department’s pretrial supervision program at $240,400.

They also supported the Public Defender’s Office request for one staff member for each of the IT and fiscal departments at $118,600 and $112,000, respectively, and additional body-worn cameras plus a person to manage them for the Sheriff’s Office at an ongoing cost of $313,000 and a one-time cost of $130,000.

While they also supported $219,400 for an additional person for cannabis tax collection and compliance in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, they balked at spending $350,000 in one-time expenses plus more than $1.07 million in ongoing costs to add another six-person cannabis compliance team for the Sheriff’s Office.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said the county should hold off on that, while both 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart suggested adding one deputy to the existing compliance team instead.

The board also supported expanding the Behavioral Wellness Department’s assisted outpatient treatment program at an unspecified cost.

Other proposals that came up included implementing the state Voter’s Choice Act, which Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland said would have a one-time cost of $755,000 and ongoing costs of almost $1.2 million.