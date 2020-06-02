Santa Barbara County supervisors support protests, decry violence, call for change

He urged young people of color not to become disheartened by “that feeling of being seen, or unseen, in an inaccurate or jaundiced way. … And I call upon the young people of Santa Barbara [County] to bring that [emotion] to systemic change whatever way you can.”

He later added, “I just want to say to our local black community, I see you, and we need you.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he agreed with his colleagues and asked demonstrators not to take out their anger on all law enforcement officers.

“I also have a son that’s standing at the state Capitol right now,” he said. “And when bricks are getting tossed your way and urine bottles — and this is just a kid that’s trying to feed his family and do the right thing — I just want young people to understand as well, your message gets lost the minute you resort to violence.

“So, as much as I stand with those people that are horrified at what they saw on that tape, lashing out at people that are there trying to protect us is not the answer.”