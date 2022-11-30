A proposed community workforce agreement that would apply to Santa Barbara County projects with a price tag of $10 million or more could be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Friday.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, where the public can participate in person.

Members of the public can also join the meeting from the Board Hearing Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria or via Zoom webinar, with instructions for that on the meeting agenda.

