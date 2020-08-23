Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider penalties for violating COVID health orders

County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who fail to comply with efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 if the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopts a recommended urgency ordinance Tuesday.
Supervisors are scheduled to consider the ordinance after hearing the regular Public Health Department status report on COVID-19 in the county.
Other items on the board’s agenda include a presentation on the Vandenberg Airforce Base Initiative and REACH 2030 regional action plan, a report on KPMG’s operational and performance review of the Planning and Development Department, a presentation on the Commission for Women 2020 Women’s History Month Service Awards and Library Ad Hoc Committee recommendations for branch library minimum standards and funding.
Up until now, enforcement of county health officer orders aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 have consisted primarily of law enforcement officers educating the public about the orders and seeking voluntary compliance, according to a report from Assistant County Executive Officer Barney Melekian and County Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard.
The report says the majority of county residents are complying with the orders, although it also notes that a few misdemeanor citations have been issued to individuals who refused to comply.
County employees continue to receive complaints about violations of health officer orders.
“The violations most frequently identified are prohibited gatherings and failure to wear a face covering where appropriate, in spite of repeated requests to do so,” the report says.
If approved as recommended, the urgency ordinance would adopt county health officer orders as county law and would supplement enforcement efforts with the ability to issue infraction citations and administrative fines.
“This ordinance will provide law enforcement officers and other specified public officers with additional tools short of a criminal misdemeanor citation that will serve as an effective deterrent to violating county health officer orders,” the report says. “It would also enhance enforcement by allowing other public officers to issue administrative fines.”
Fines would be $100 for a first violation, $200 for a second violation and $500 for each additional violation within one year.
The ordinance would remain in effect until the county’s local emergency proclamation is terminated or the ordinance is rescinded by supervisors.
