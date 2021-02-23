Santa Barbara County supervisors want housing built faster for homeless

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the second phase of a plan to address homelessness and asked the staff to come up with a plan to build shelters on county-owned property.

The Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness Phase 2 came with a detailed work plan for implementing its strategies, but supervisors said coming up with the money to pay for it all, getting communities to accept homeless housing and coordinating efforts among cities, agencies and nonprofit organizations will be a difficult undertaking.

“The Phase 2 plan is well done, but it’s 100 pages,” said Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, noting the county can’t afford to buy everything in it. “I did some back-of-the-napkin math, and it looks like a billion dollars.”

Supervisors generally agreed that homeless encampments will continue to proliferate because legally they can’t be closed unless alternative housing can be provided.