Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors wants to increase the availability of childcare for children from birth to age 3 but also to provide some kind of assistance for families struggling with the high cost of care.
Last October, supervisors agreed to set aside $2 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to address childcare problems that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving some parents unable to pay for or even find childcare and putting some private childcare providers out of business.
On Tuesday, the board heard a report from First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission about the results from surveys and interviews with parents, business owners and childcare providers as well as data from other organizations.
The report also included three basic options for spending the $2 million, and the board unanimously voted for combined elements from two of them to be considered in developing the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Michelle Robertson, assistant director of First 5, ran through some of the statistics gleaned from before and during the pandemic that showed the county has about 71,940 children under the age of 12, and some 46,759 of them need some type of childcare outside the home.
“Based on employment statistics, 64% of those children — I want to repeat that — 64% of those 72,000 children need someone other than their parent to care for them sometime during the week,” Robertson said.
But there are large gaps between the number of childcare openings available and the number of children who need care, with the biggest in the birth-to-age-3 category where 1,627 spaces are available for 9,967 children needing care — a gap of 8,089 spaces.
Equally difficult for parents is affording the cost, she said. The average monthly childcare cost is $1,481 for an infant, $1,346 for a toddler and $1,194 for a preschooler.
The lowest cost reported $500 a month for a preschooler, while the highest was $2,560 for an infant.
For comparison, Robertson said a UC Santa Barbara student in the 2021-22 school year would pay $1,271 a month for tuition, which equals $11,439 for the nine-month school year.
The annual cost for childcare for a year ranges from $6,000 to $30,720 per year, she said.
Additional pressure will be placed on the childcare system when universal transitional kindergarten is fully implemented and childcare providers lose the 4-year-olds they rely on to subsidize care for younger children, which require more staff and services.
“This is really sobering,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “It’s shocking that it costs more to go to preschool or to daycare than it does to go to college.”
But he noted the cost works out to $70 per day to take care of a toddler, and to care for a toddler all day “I would charge a lot more than $70.”
“This is really tough because $2 million seems like a lot of money, but when you look at the scope of the problem, that’s a drop in the bucket,” he added.
The first option would put money into existing infrastructure to assist middle-income families, with funds targeting infants and toddlers, and implement an outreach program to help families apply for and use existing subsidies.
When Lavagnino asked Robertson for where she would recommend the county spend the money, she was reluctant to do so because the commission wants to remain neutral.
But from experience, she said organizations that have “scholarship foundations” that help families cover the cost of childcare are very effective, established and trustworthy, although partnering with them might not be the most efficient use of the funds.
“It would not go very far and it would be short-lived because of the three-year period” to expend the funds, Robertson said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams favored putting some into the second option, which would use the money to support start-up and expansion of infant and toddler childcare spaces, require applicants to take business training, have funds provide a tuition base and subsidy vouchers, cover permitting and license fees and conduct a facilities study for capital projects.
Williams suggested putting money into both options, and what isn’t used in the second option could be shifted to the first option.
“We know Option 1 will get used,” he said.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she believes “we have a structural problem,” and if the county just put $2 million into helping families, the money would soon be gone but the problem would remain.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart wanted to get more input from the community and not make a decision Tuesday.
“I think we’d be throwing $2 million at a dartboard,” he said.
In the end, the board agreed to have a request for proposals issued to expand and support infant and toddler care, explore participation by the cities and see about having foundations provide matching funds.