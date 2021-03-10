Santa Barbara County supervisors want to deal with hemp, limit cannabis concentration

But that prompted 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart to cast the dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision, saying the motion was “becoming like a Christmas tree” with more and more things being added on.

During a discussion of issues supervisors thought were important to address, Hart said he viewed the report as very positive, noting the board had developed a cannabis regulation plan and should stick to it.

Santa Barbara County supervisors OK redistricting commission’s choice of attorney On a split vote, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors OK’d funding for the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission’s choice of attorney without commenting on legal action taken in an attempt to block the approval.

“I would be very cautious about changing everything and trying to tweak everything,” he said earlier. “I think it’s actually going pretty well right now.”

The next item on the board’s agenda after the cannabis report was the Planning and Development Department Long Range Planning Division’s proposed plan of work for the next three fiscal years.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato told the board “the motion is contingent on what you do on the next item.”

The direction to add Planning Commission meetings was suggested by Erin Webber, representing Carpinteria cannabis cultivators, who said growers believe applying for permits and business licenses is getting more difficult and takes a long time.

She said getting through the first phase of a multiphase process can take up to three months.

But Lisa Plowman, director of the Planning and Building Department, said the issue was not so much the number of commission meetings as it was the lack of staff and such factors as applicants changing their proposals and revising their plans.