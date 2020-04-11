Santa Barbara County supervisors will look at 2020-21 budget Monday through pandemic lens

Facing certain but unknown increases in costs and losses in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will set the course for developing the 2020-21 budget Monday in a workshop scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Because of social distancing and shelter-at-home orders in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, in-person participation by the public will not be allowed, but residents can follow the proceedings on the county website, YouTube and cable TV channel 20 and provide comment via email and telephone, a county spokeswoman said.
Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and with incomplete information about its duration and impact, the usual three-day workshops have been condensed to one day this year but, if necessary, may be extended into Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.
The workshop will include a special-issue report on funding for libraries and an update on the Long Range Planning Work Program.
The recommended budget is scheduled to be released in May and presented to the board June 11 and 13 for adoption.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam expressed concern over the economic impact the extended period of social distancing and business closures would cause, and said the board must have a policy discussion soon about how the county will balance protecting public health and preventing financial ruin.
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said revenues previously expected to meet operational needs appear at increasing risk of decline.
“The county faces potential and unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy,” Miyasato said. “We don’t know how long this will last, and the objective is to maintain current service levels to the extent possible while continuing to invest in priority projects and initiatives.”
Miyasato noted the preliminary budget is built with the main goal of continuing the essential services for response and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, maintaining status quo funding as much as possible for departments and not expanding any areas of the budget.
The preliminary budget also will include strategies to help the county weather anticipated losses in discretionary revenues and will dedicate any leftover 2018-19 funding to boost existing reserves.
Santa Maria city firefighters who reported COVID-19 symptoms tested, sent home
“Because of these uncertainties and vulnerabilities we face in terms of our core discretionary revenue sources, special revenue sources that fund specific services, as well as our costs, we are compelled to take a more cautioned approach to budget approvals this year,” said Jeff Frapwell, assistant county executive officer and budget director
Frapwell said the budget that’s recommended in June may not have complete information about what lies ahead, noting the state budget probably won’t have been adopted, so the staff will return to the board later with midyear budget adjustments.
That could include reductions in service levels while continuing essential COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
“In the meantime, departments will begin examining mandated, essential services versus nonessential services to assist in this analysis,” Frapwell said. “We will also be utilizing the work of [consultant] KPMG to assess improved efficiencies in departments reviewed.”
In 2017, the county launched Renew '22, a program designed to change the way the county does business by making it more efficient, rebalancing resources, being more responsive to residents' needs and retaining highest-performing employees.
Miyasato pointed out the focus of Renew '22 is to make the organization stronger, more resilient and better prepared for the next economic or natural disaster.
“That event is occurring now in this unprecedented time,” she said.
