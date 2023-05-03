Santa Barbara County taxpayers may be getting a relative bargain when it comes to the cost of setting government policy and arbitrating disputes over how county codes are interpreted, according to county staff.

Although the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to increase the percentage their salaries can increase each year based on the Urban Consumer Price Index, their pay is still running about 30% less that what supervisors are paid in the counties used for comparison.

But while supervisors in some previous years have declined salary increases, they indicated Tuesday that higher salaries would widen the range of people who could serve on the board.

