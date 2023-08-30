Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to release another $1.82 million of funds already set aside to implement the new Workday platform that staff says will cut the number of software applications by half and integrate the rest into a unified system to make county operations more efficient.

The funds released by the vote Tuesday will be used to add four employees to the team that will implement and initially support the operation of the Workday program, bringing the total number of team members to 17.

Supervisors previously agreed to set aside $9.81 million for the Workday system, with $6.92 million budgeted for use this fiscal year, which will rise to $8.74 million with the new allocation.

