Santa Barbara County to close all beaches to passive activities over Labor Day weekend

People planning to go sunbathing at the beach over the Labor Day weekend in Santa Barbara County will find them closed to such activities.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department plans to close all beaches to stationary activities, although immediate access to and from the ocean for water sports and physical activities will be permitted.
The closure will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and continue until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, a Public Health Department spokesman said.
The order was issued by Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s health officer, because although the disease transmission rate has been steadily improving in the last few weeks, it still remains above the California Department of Public Health threshold for being removed from the state’s monitoring list.
“We anticipate a high volume of visitors at our beaches during the Labor Day weekend, which will impede the practice of safe and necessary social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County,” Ansorg said.
The order specifically prohibits sitting, lying, standing, sunbathing, sightseeing, picnicking and all other non-exercise, passive and sedentary activities.
Beachgoers are also prohibited from possessing such items as umbrellas, beach chairs, shade structures, tents, barbecue grills, coolers and beach toys that are used in passive activities.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.publichealthsbc.org.
