Santa Barbara County to hold climate action workshops Thursday

Santa Barbara County will hold a virtual workshop in two sessions Thursday to gather public opinions on prioritizing strategies to deal with climate change, and those who would like to learn more or provide comments should register for one in advance.
The county's 2030 Climate Action Plan is aimed at reducing emissions by 50% by 2030, a spokesperson for the Sustainability Division said.
“In order to achieve this goal, we must prioritize the most impactful solutions, while supporting economic recovery and enhancing community resilience,” the spokesperson said.
Members of the public can learn about the county's One Climate Initiative and the 2030 Climate Action Plan, and contribute ideas to the planning process at the first session set for noon or the second session slated to start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit www.countyofsb.org/oneclimate.
