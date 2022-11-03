Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said.
The North County workshop is set for 6 pm. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
The workshop is free to attend, but those planning to participate should sign up in advance via Eventbrite. A link to Zoom registration will be emailed to those who have signed up.
Spanish language translation will be available at the meeting and on Zoom, a Planning and Development spokesperson said, and the meeting also will be live streamed on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20.
During the in-person and online session, participants will learn about the process of updating the Housing Element, the work completed to date, regional housing needs within the unincorporated areas of the county and state housing requirements.
Potential housing sites and the land use changes needed to accommodate housing in the unincorporated North County communities of Orcutt, Mission Hills, Santa Ynez and New Cuyama also will be discussed in the Santa Maria workshop, the spokesperson said.
The workshop will also include information about a survey of residents’ current housing needs and conditions, and a facilitated discussion will give participants an opportunity to share ideas about how to inform housing policies and strategies.
Refreshments will be served at the in-person meeting, the spokesperson said.