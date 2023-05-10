Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed staff to prepare to poll the public on support for a special library tax to bring all the county’s libraries up to basic minimum standards and provide a dedicated revenue source for ongoing operations.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to conduct the poll on the tax and forming a joint-powers authority with the cities to provide the supplemental revenue and serve as a forum for joint decisions on library operations.

The poll will also determine if the public is more likely to support a local sales tax or a parcel tax to fund the libraries.

