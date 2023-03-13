The potentially years-long processing of a General Plan amendment and zoning and land use change applications that could lead to a unique community rising all at once in the Solomon Hills was authorized last week by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

In a unanimous decision, commissioners accepted the applications for processing, going against the Planning and Development Department director’s recommendation to decline to accept the applications, which would drop that decision into the lap of the Board of Supervisors.

Director Lisa Plowman declined to accept the application, sending it on to the commission with the recommendation it be further sent to the supervisors.

