Santa Barbara County votes heavily favored Democrats in Nov. 3 election

Santa Barbara County voters heavily favored Democrats — with one exception — in the Nov. 3 general election, according to the ballot count certified Nov. 25 by the Registrar of Voters Office.

San Luis Obispo County was also a blue county, although less so than its neighbor to the south, and had the same single Republican exception to the trend.

Ventura County also favored Democrats for partisan offices with one exception, but both candidates in that race were Republicans.

The conservative exception in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties was Jordan Cunningham, who was reelected to his 35th State Assembly District seat over his Democratic challenger.

In Santa Barbara County, Cunningham picked up 55.9% of the vote over Dawn Addis, who received 44.1%.

In the generally more conservative San Luis Obispo County, Cunningham pulled in 54.7% of the votes to Addis’ 45.3%, according to the final official results.

Santa Barbara County’s support for the Democratic presidential ticket roughly mirrored the statewide percentage, according to the county’s certified and state’s unofficial results.

Although California won’t certify statewide results until Dec. 11, the Secretary of State’s Office currently shows 63.5% of Californians favored the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while 34.3% voted for Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

In Santa Barbara County, 64.5% of the votes went to Biden/Harris and 32.6% went to Trump/Pence.

Democratic support was lower in San Luis Obispo County, where 55.3% backed Biden/Harris and 42.2% voted for Trump/Pence, and in Ventura County, where Biden/Harris got 59.5% of the vote and Trump/Pence received 38.4%.