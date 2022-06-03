Santa Barbara County voters will officially go to the polls Tuesday for the state’s open direct primary that includes races ranging from a U.S. congressional seat to the governor and state Assembly to a Superior Court judge and superintendent of schools to two supervisors and county department heads.
Many of those seeking local offices are running unopposed and become shoo-ins for their seats without the need for a November runoff.
Everyone in California who was registered to vote by the deadline was sent a mail-in ballot, and thousands of mail-in ballots have been arriving at the County Elections Office, either through the U.S. Postal Service via drop box and personal delivery to a County Elections Office.
But County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said he’s expecting a low turnout, which he said is typical for gubernatorial primary elections.
“We’ve received almost 30,000 ballots,” Holland said Thursday afternoon. “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot more. … I think we could double that by Tuesday.”
That’s not many compared to the number of registered voters. The April 8 report to the state said the county had 234,772 citizens registered to vote, which is about 78.5% of the 299,059 eligible to register.
“I would probably raise that to about 235,000 by now,” Holland said.
He said gubernatorial primaries have had low turnouts since the Legislature barred propositions and measures from the primary elections, relegating them to the November elections.
“With no compelling propositions, there’s a little less voter interest,” Holland explained.
With around 30,000 ballots received, election workers have been able to keep up with counting, Holland said, and he expects to have almost all the ballots counted within two days after the election.
But he added they’ll probably stop counting ballots Monday to synchronize electronic poll books, devices that connect local polls and elections offices with California secretary of state data.
“We can tell instantly if someone has voted anywhere else in the state,” Holland said, noting that not only provides another layer of security against fraud but also cuts down on the number of provisional ballots that have to be researched and counted.
Provisional ballots can be provided to individuals who didn’t meet the registration deadline, which is 15 days before the election, and register at a County Elections Office after that date up through Election Day.
Late registrants can cast a provisional ballot, but it isn’t counted until officials verify the registration information and be sure that person hasn’t voted elsewhere. E-poll books can provide that information on the spot.
Holland said the only glitch so far is that a polling place across from the Sandpiper Golf Course had to be closed because of COVID-19 cases, and the precincts it served will be combined with those at Dos Pueblos High School.
County Elections Offices will be open extended hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Santa Maria at 511 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134, Lompoc at 401 E. Cypress, Room 102, and Santa Barbara at 4440-A Calle Real.
Santa Maria and Lompoc offices will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, when the Santa Barbara office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The offices and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.