The process that led to new supervisorial district boundaries this year may get a few tweaks based on lessons learned by the first Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission that tackled the task.

That possibility was raised Tuesday in a report about the process and resulting new boundaries that was delivered to the Board of Supervisors by Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer.

“The commission is considering holding a final meeting later this month to discuss process improvements for the next redistricting that would be submitted to [the] board for information and future consideration,” Anderson said.

Glenn Morris, who served as chairman of the redistricting commission, said Thursday no date has been set yet for the meeting.

He told supervisors the meeting would “capture ideas and recommendations for whoever gets to do this in 10 years so that, hopefully, some of that learning doesn’t get lost.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino recommended more open lines of communication.

“I think the rules were a little strict on engaging with anyone that had an interest at all, and maybe that’s a good thing, I don’t know,” Lavagnino said. “It just felt like a little ‘hands-tied’ approach, and then when people are in those situations, generally, they try to figure out how to make it happen without following the rules.”

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said a new initiative to modify the process should be brought before voters before the next redistricting in 2030.

Third District Supervisor and Chairwoman Joan Hartmann supported making changes sooner rather than later.

“Maybe we won’t be here in 10 years, but we’re fresh with the knowledge from this experience and I think to distill that and set it up for next time will be really important,” she said.

While none of the supervisors were moved to new districts by the process, the new boundaries are likely to affect other appointed bodies the staff is studying for potential impacts, Anderson said.

Those include the Civil Service Commission, County Riding and Hiking Trails Advisory Committee, Fish and Wildlife Commission, Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission and Planning Commission.

Lavagnino also asked the County Counsel’s Office to provide guidance on the transfer of power in the Santa Maria Cemetery District, which moved from the 5th to the 4th District.

In other business

Supervisors on Tuesday also introduced amendments to the cannabis licensing ordinance that will adjust the fees and an ordinance that will allow candidates to file their campaign statements electronically.

The cannabis fee amendments and the electronic statement filing ordinance will return to the board for final approval as part of the administrative agenda at the Jan. 25 meeting.

Proposed amendments to County Code Chapter 50 would establish fixed fees for most cannabis business license applications, renewals and compliance activities in order to recover costs incurred in administering those.

Fees will vary depending on a number of factors, and a few fees for some applicants will be lower, although most will be higher.

Candidates for offices in Santa Barbara County elections would be able to file required campaign disclosure statements electronically if the board passes the proposed ordinance that will align with a new state law.

Although candidates will retain the option of filing hard copies of their statements, once they file a statement electronically, all of their future statements must be filed that way, according to a report to the board.