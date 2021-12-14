A new program being instituted at Santa Barbara County’s juvenile hall in Santa Maria will rely on collaboration and support from youth offenders’ families as well as the community to make those incarcerated productive members of society and keep them from returning to criminal behavior.
The PEAK Restoration Program, developed in response to the state’s realignment of criminal justice programs to the county’s responsibility, will be housed in the secure Trust Unit of the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center located on California Boulevard between West Foster Road and West Union Valley Parkway.
Standing for Perseverence, Equity, Accountability and Knowledge, PEAK will primarily serve Hispanic males ages 15 to 24 who have committed serious or violent crimes resulting in physical, psychological or financial harm to someone, according to the plan presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
The demographics were determined by an analysis of the offenders committed to the system between July 2017 and December 2020, according to the plan.
While it makes offenders accountable for their crimes, it will also use assistance from family, organizations and the youths themselves to provide an education through high school and community college levels and help them transition back into the community.
“This plan not only represents a shift from state to county but also a shift from government to community,” Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman said. “We want them to return home better off rather than more broken than before.”
Kimberly Shear, deputy chief probation officer, said the program is based on the “five C’s” of competence, confidence, caring, connection and character.
Two to five juvenile offenders are expected to be admitted to the program each year, with an anticipated maximum of five to six youths at one time, Shear said.
Currently, one youth is committed to PEAK, but several others are moving through the court process who may also be assigned to the program.
Youths who are in PEAK will have to be moved to a separate housing structure as they get older, and plans are to renovate an existing building for that purpose, Shear said.
The facility will have its own outdoor “green space” where participants will have access to basketball, tennis and similar sports courts, an exercise area and a location to meet outdoors with visitors, according to the plan.
Shear said the Probation Department has joined a statewide association of probation officers where members can provide mutual support and assistance in dealing with special offenders who have committed sex crimes, for example.
Currently, the facility has one staff member for eight youths, but as the needs change and population grows, other staff members will be added.
Supervisors were generally supportive of the program, although some felt a greater effort should be made to deter youth offenders and ensure funding for the program.
“This is a really more humane approach and it’s driven by data and science and experience — many, many years of doing things a different way — a different model, really kind of emulating the state prison model of taking folks from our own community and shipping them off to state institutions, and now we’re bringing them home and we’re trying to do a better job,” 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.
“This is sort of the end of the pipeline, or middle of the pipeline is maybe a better idea,” Hart added. “We need to do more work at younger ages to keep folks from being in this situation.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he appreciated Heitman’s efforts outside of board meetings to get him “ramped up.”
“Because, honestly, this kind of went against … the way I’ve thought, that made sense to me,” Lavagnino said. “I guess I come from the old school of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to let these kids know we mean business, blah, blah, blah.
“But the reality is … taking the kid at the time — this is the most crucial point in their life, disconnecting them from their family, their community … it hasn’t been working,” he said. “I’m very excited to see where this goes.”
Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who is a member of the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council with Hart, said the county must be sure to advocate for backfill funding from the state to support the responsibilities it has handed down.