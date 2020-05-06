Santa Rita Valley cannabis permit appeal delayed again

Plowman said the hearing would be rescheduled after Santa Rita Valley Ag completed negotiations with the property owner.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for appellant Blair Pence, owner of Pence Vineyards & Winery on Highway 246, argued that the landowner’s withdrawal of authorization constituted an incomplete application, which would limit the delay to 90 days.

Chytilo said the lack of authorization “raises fundamental issues as to the validity of the application.”

Linda Ash countered that the appeal should fall under the hearing rule, which has no 90-day limit on a continued hearing.

She said the owners had just found out about the authorization withdrawal Monday and didn’t have time to resolve the issue.

Chytilo said he understood the applicants’ position and thought time should be allowed to work out the lease and authorization, but he still favored setting a time limit on the delay.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also thought the board should set a time limit on the delay.

“I just think we need to hear this thing sooner rather than later,” Lavagnino said, adding it didn’t appear the land owner was willing to negotiate.