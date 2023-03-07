030623 SBOEM

Two Disaster Loan Outreach centers are now open in northern Santa Barbara County, in Solvang and Orcutt. 

 Contributed, County of Santa Barbara

A second Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened Thursday at the Solvang Superior Court offices, in addition to a location at Orcutt Union School District offices which opened Feb. 28.

There are no closing dates set for either center, the County of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management announced.

The centers, established by the U.S. Small Business Administration, are designed to assist businesses and residents affected by the January storms, offering access to individual assistance representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

011023 Sena family displaced, Chavez.jpg
Nadeene Sena and her family gather their belongings and load up to leave their Orcutt home after a sinkhole opened following a major January storm that left dozens of homes damaged or destroyed. Santa Barbara County residents and business owners who suffered damages can apply for loans through an SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center opening in Orcutt.
