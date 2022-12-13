Critical services haven’t improved for Santa Barbara County’s seven disadvantaged unincorporated communities since the last state-mandated survey and analysis back in 2015, according to a Tuesday report to the Board of Supervisors.
The report came with a general plan amendment that made minor text changes to the disadvantaged unincorporated communities definition and policies and updated the analysis of existing infrastructure and options for financing improvements.
Supervisors unanimously approved the amendment.
Disadvantaged unincorporated communities are defined as “legacy communities” of at least 10 inhabited dwellings in close proximity, but geographically isolated and not within a city’s sphere of influence, that have existed for at least 50 years with a median household income that’s 80% or less than the statewide median, meaning $62,938 or less.
State law requires the county to analyze the communities’ access to four critical services— public water service, public wastewater treatment, stormwater drainage infrastructure and fire protection — and consider financing options to provide those services prior to each update of the Comprehensive Plan’s Land Use Element.
The seven communities identified in Santa Barbara County in the 2015 update are Casmalia, Garey, Sisquoc, Los Alamos, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Ventucopa, which all lack the resources to provide at least some of the four critical services.
Two of those communities — Cuyama and Garey — lack public water service, while only two — Los Alamos and New Cuyama — have public wastewater treatment service.
None of them have stormwater drainage systems, while all of them have fire protection service from one engine but three — Ventucopa, Cuyama and New Cuyama — do not have second engines.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked if the Rolling Hills community near Orcutt had been considered for listing as a disadvantaged unincorporated community.
Zoë Carlson, senior planner with the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division, responded that it didn’t meet the financial criteria of the definition.
As for financing, Carlson said three of the communities are in flood zone benefit districts but they lack the funds necessary to build stormwater drainage systems and flood control projects.
About the only way to pay for the communities’ needs is grant funding, she said.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked how the county can ensure grant application writers are aggressively pursuing funds.
Lisa Plowman, director of the Planning and Development Department, said it’s really the individual district’s responsibility to secure grants, but the county can encourage that.
“It’s a challenge, no question about that, in figuring out how to provide some of these services in those isolated areas,” Plowman said.
Hartmann said Los Alamos has serious drainage issues, but she thought that should be the responsibility of County Flood Control rather than the Los Alamos Community Services District.
“I’m just interested to see that we have more energetic coordination and prioritization so in eight years when this comes back, we see more ‘yesses,’” Hartmann said, referring to the chart indicating which communities’ have what services with a “yes” or “no.”
Nelson said he’d like to see the program expanded to other communities.
“Getting back to Rolling Hills, a lot of people don’t know we actually had a community in Santa Barbara County without water, not just public water, any water, potable water for six months last year,” Nelson said.
He said a state grant had to be used to get water to the community by extending pipelines from miles away.