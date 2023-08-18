The deadly impact of fentanyl has been seen in Santa Barbara County and across the nation, with communities of all sizes dealing with increased use of the drug and a related increased number of overdoses. 

The latest data on overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County released by the county sheriff's office shows that in the first seven months of 2023, Jan. 1 to July 31, there were 118 overdose deaths in the county, with more than half (63) related to fentanyl use.

The overall overdose numbers in 2023 were up compared to the same period in 2022, however the number of overdoses attributed to fentanyl dropped by 10 percent. The sheriff's office attributes the decrease to enhanced training for deputies and staff, and the increased deployment of Narcan throughout the county. 

