Solvang wades through state affordable housing requirements, moves 4 options forward

  • Updated

One parcel proposed for development to meet myriad state housing requirements went on the chopping block Monday, but four others remained in play as Solvang City Council members voted unanimously to approve the extensive Draft Housing Element to the General Plan.

The document will return to consultants for adjustments before being submitted to the state for review.

“Every jurisdiction in California right now is trying to catch up with the requirements of the state. So, really, all the changes in the sixth cycle are being driven by state law,” said Project Manager Ryan Lester of Mintier Harnish, the consulting firm contracted to develop the plan.

