Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established.

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.

The ordinance will have to come back for final adoption on the Nov. 29 administrative agenda, which consists of items usually approved together with a single vote without discussion.

