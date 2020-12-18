You have permission to edit this article.
State grants to fund ag easement acquisitions in Santa Barbara, SLO counties

State grants approved Thursday will fund the acquisition of agricultural easements that will allow farmers and ranchers to continue their operations while easing development pressure on their lands in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

California Strategic Growth Council approved the grants from its Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation Program that’s funded by the state’s cap-and-trade auctions.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County will receive $2.46 million to purchase an easement on 955 acres that’s expected to prevent greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 135,859 metric tons of carbon dioxide, according to a Strategic Growth Council chart.

A grant of $875,000 was approved for the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County to purchase an easement on 388 acres that’s projected to avoid the equivalent of 26,081 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, according to the chart.

However, the Strategic Growth Council denied the Land Conservancy’s request for $1.16 million to purchase an easement on 712 acres that would have prevented greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 31,479 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Detailed information on the projects was not immediately available from the council.

