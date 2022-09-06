Solvang is not only experiencing economic recovery but steady growth post-pandemic with at least two dozen new businesses reportedly cropping up in the past two years despite a slowdown reported at a national level.

According to City Manager Xenia Bradford, no business was forced to shutter its doors as a result of the pandemic, and some even took an already challenging time as a opportunity to go bigger. 

"We also discovered that some of our existing businesses actually took advantage of being entrepreneurial and expanded their business," she said.

090622 Solvang State of the City 3.png

Approximately 20 small businesses cropped up in Solvang during the pandemic. On the right-hand side column, in red, eight businesses expanded the services they provide during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0