Santa Barbara County’s water supplies just got a little tighter after the California Department of Water Resources said it is cutting deliveries from the State Water Project to 5% of initial requests — a move predicted by local water officials.
State water makes up about 14% of the county’s total water supply, with another 40% coming from groundwater, 26% from Cachuma Lake and 10% from other surface water, according to a recent report from Matt Young, manager of the County Water Agency.
Other purchased water and desalinated water each account for 4% of the total, with recycled water making up the final 2%, Young said.
When Young delivered his water supplies report to the Board of Supervisors on March 8, the State Water Project was delivering just 15% of requested amounts, and Young noted the Department of Water Resources director had indicated deliveries could be cut even more.
That decision to further cut deliveries to 5% was announced in a letter sent to long-term state water contractors March 18 by Ted Craddock, deputy director of the State Water Project.
“Obviously, that’s a pretty substantial cut,” said Ray Stokes, executive director of the Central Coast Water Authority, a public entity created by a joint powers agreement of eight public water purveyors that delivers state water to participants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
“We started the year with [projected] zero percent allocations,” Stokes said Monday afternoon. “Then we had well above-average rainfall in September and October.”
As a result, he said, allocation projections were raised to 15%, which state water participants hailed as good news.
“We’re now in the driest January and February in over 100 years,” Stokes continued. “Of course, it’s raining right now, but that’s not going to pull us out of our [water supply] problem.”
Allocations could also change again.
In his letter, Craddock said Department of Water Resources “may revise this and any subsequent allocations if warranted by the year’s developing hydrologic conditions and available water supplies.”
On Monday, in response to the cut in state water allocations, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring urban public water agencies to activate their individual water shortage contingency plans to a minimum of Level 2.
The order also directs the State Water Resources Control Board to consider a ban on watering decorative grass around commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.
A schedule attached to Craddock’s letter showed the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District’s initial request was for 45,486 acre-feet of state water.
Stokes said at 15%, the delivery would have been about 6,800 acre-feet. But now at 5%, the delivery will be just 2,275 acre-feet.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, considered enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.
San Luis Obispo County Flood Control and Water Conservation District’s initial request was for 25,000 acre-feet, but as a result of the cut to 5%, the delivery is now 1,250 acre-feet.
Initial requests from all 29 of the state’s long-term contractors totaled a little more than 4.17 million acre-feet. The reduction means deliveries statewide will total just 218,908 acre-feet.
Stokes said the Central Coast Water Authority implemented a supplemental water purchase program in 2014, which allows the agency to buy state water from other contractors who have a surplus or northern Central Valley farmers who are either going to rely on groundwater for irrigation or allow their lands to lie fallow.
That water could then be provided to Water Authority members like Solvang, the one Stokes said needs water the most.
Solvang City Council declared a Stage 2 drought condition in August 2021, four months after declaring a Stage 1 condition, during which time customers’ water use actually increased 22%.
The Stage 2 declaration required cutbacks, compared to usage in a base year, of 50% in landscape irrigation, 20% by single-family residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers and 10% for multifamily residential customers.
Steep increases in rates are applied to customers who exceed target levels, followed by financial penalties for water use beyond certain levels.
Stokes said the the Water Authority has purchased supplemental water every year except 2017, when the State Water Project delivered 80% of contractors’ requests.
“The problem [now] is, there really is no water,” Stokes said. “It’s a dire situation, quite frankly. In my opinion, it's worse than the drought from 2013 to 2016, simply because we're coming off so many dry years in a row."