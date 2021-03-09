State's new vaccination metric could push Santa Barbara County into red tier by Friday

Santa Barbara County could move into the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as soon as Friday if the state hits its first vaccination goal and the county’s adjusted case rate remains at its current level, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
The new vaccination metric is the latest iteration of the state’s plan to control the spread of COVID-19 and reopen the economy safely, although the constant changes in goals and how the state measures progress has been a source of criticism, especially in the business community.
The new metric sets two goals for the number of vaccine doses administered to those who are considered the most economically disadvantaged, referred to as the lowest quartile, or 25% of the population, for assignment to the color-coded tiers.
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, told the board when the first goal of 2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the lowest quartile, the threshold keeping counties from moving out of the most restrictive purple tier and into the second-most restrictive red tier will shift from more than 7 cases to more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.
Currently, the county’s case rate is 9.6 per 100,000 residents.
“If this were [to] happen today, we would be able to move into the red tier,” Do-Reynoso said of the first vaccination goal. “So the bottom line is this really allows Santa Barbara County to move into the red tier much quicker.”
In addition to the purple tier, the red tier would be widened from the current 4 to 7 cases per 100,000 residents to 4 to 10 cases per 100,000 once 2 million doses are reached, Do-Reynoso said.
The state’s second goal is to administer 4 million doses to those in the 400 ZIP codes, she said.
Once that happens, the red tier will narrow to 6 to 10 cases per 100,000, the orange tier will shift from the existing 1 to 3.9 cases per 100,000 to 2 to 5.9 per 100,000, and the yellow tier will shift from less than 1 case per 100,000 to less than 2 cases per 100,000.
Do-Reynoso said tier assignments will be revised the day after the state hits its vaccine targets, and the assignments will be announced the day after that.
As of Tuesday, almost 1.9 million vaccine doses had been administered to those in the lowest quartile, representing 18.2% of all the vaccine doses delivered.
“Given the volume of vaccines that … is occurring statewide, it is conceivable by Friday or early next week we would be moved into the [red],” Do-Reynoso said.
Although vaccination appointments are difficult to come by, often closing out as soon as they become available, both Do-Reynoso and supervisors urged those who are eligible to get vaccinated.
Do-Reynoso also urged the public to continue being tested, noting that with the vaccine available, some people feel the tests are no longer that important.
But she said it will be “many months” before the entire county population is vaccinated, and testing is critical for the county to continue moving through the tiers and reopening the economy.
“More testing means more reopening,” Do-Reynoso said
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
Read this collection of stories on Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors from the past year. Read all of our coverage of county government online.
Mom’s apple pie, dad’s gut-burning chili, grandma’s old-country spaghetti or Uncle Bob’s barbecued ribs could be served up to more than just f…
Revenues coming in higher than anticipated in Santa Barbara County’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget indicate the General Fund could have a $4.9 mi…
Although 1,649 complaints for COVID-19 restriction violations have been filed online in Santa Barbara County since Aug. 19, 2020, only a few e…
Ten companies that want to operate retail cannabis stores in Orcutt, Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley made it to the third phase of Santa …
A number of locally initiated projects will likely be pushed to the back burner in a proposed Santa Barbara County Planning and Development De…
Santa Barbara County has produced far more total housing units in the unincorporated area over the past seven years than the number required b…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the second phase of a plan to address homelessness and asked the staff to come …
The percentages of races and ethnicities of those who have received COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County is not representative of its demo…
Amendments to the cannabis business licensing ordinance were unanimously approved Feb. 2 by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to i…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
In his first meeting as 4th District supervisor Tuesday, Bob Nelson was elected chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann was elected…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
In a small, private outdoor ceremony Jan. 4, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Cou…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
While ICU capacity in Santa Barbara County remains well above that of surrounding areas, public health officials remain concerned about a spik…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
Creating a long-sought secondary access to the Elks Unocal Event Center took another step forward this week with an Orcutt Community Plan amen…
Cannabis tax income continues to climb in Santa Barbara County, with revenue hitting $4.2 million in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal y…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
Facing a potential $300,000 increase in the general fund contribution to the Northern Branch Jail operational costs, the Santa Barbara County …
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
Santa Barbara County will use reserve funds and issue certificates of participation to pay for upgrading the Laguna County Sanitation District…
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 1st District Supervisor Das Williams dissenting, to approve the business operations and neighborhood compatibility…
Scoresheets for evaluating applicants for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses will be considered Tuesday when the Santa Ba…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve so…
Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say
Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion pr…
Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervi…
More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in …
A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbar…
Public safety funding will increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year after the Santa Barbara County Board of…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.